Dr. Fernando Pena, MD
Overview of Dr. Fernando Pena, MD
Dr. Fernando Pena, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They graduated from SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank and Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Pena works at
Dr. Pena's Office Locations
Park Nicollet Tria Orthopedics8100 Northland Dr, Minneapolis, MN 55431 Directions (952) 831-8742
University of Minnesota Clinics & Surgery Center909 Fulton St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 273-9400Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
- 3 2512 S 7th St Ste R102, Minneapolis, MN 55454 Directions (612) 273-9400
University of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview Riverside2450 Riverside Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55454 Directions (612) 273-6497
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered a Lisfranc injury to my foot, quite a severe injury. The first surgeon I saw told me I'd had a "life-changing injury," and the worst case he'd seen in 10 years. At the end of the appointment, he said he would not "even touch it," and instead referred me to Dr Pena. At my TRIA consult appointment, I was extremely impressed by the staff and their efficient, supportive patient care. Dr Pena's PA met with me and explained that there were 2 possible surgical scenarios. Dr Pena then came in, after reviewing my case, and let me know he thought he could fix my Lisfranc injury with 3 screws. That was exactly what he did during a very successful surgery. I was started on a PT program shortly after surgery, had the hardware removed 9 months later - results (early on + current) have been phenomenal. It's 3 years now since my surgery - I run and play pickleball most days each week. I have zero lingering issues from the injury and couldn't be more grateful for the skilled work of Dr Pena.
About Dr. Fernando Pena, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SZECHWAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pena has seen patients for Limb Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pena speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Pena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.