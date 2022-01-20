See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Wentzville, MO
Dr. Fernando Perez-Magnelli, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.7 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fernando Perez-Magnelli, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Wentzville, MO. 

Dr. Perez-Magnelli works at Fernando Perez-Magnelli, LLC - Wentzville in Wentzville, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fernando Perez-Magnelli MD - Psychiatry
    105 Creekside Office Dr, Wentzville, MO 63385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 887-0914
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Wentzville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder

Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Jan 20, 2022
    We love Dr Perez but I’m not fond of his office staff. I tried to transfer our daughter from his old place of business to the new one. I ended up cancelling two appointments in advance because the old office didn’t transfer the patient files in time for the appointment. When I tried to make a third appointment I was basically told I was out of luck. I tried to explain that I thought since they hadn’t received the patient files, canceling seemed like the right thing to do. They would have none of it. I then had to risk exposing my daughter to COVID taking her to the ER so they could refill her medications. Medications that can’t be stopped suddenly. I think if Dr Perez had been aware of the circumstances he would have seen us and wouldn’t be happy we were turned away when we meant no harm.
    CAMKSMOM — Jan 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Fernando Perez-Magnelli, MD
    About Dr. Fernando Perez-Magnelli, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649276999
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
