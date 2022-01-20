Dr. Fernando Perez-Magnelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez-Magnelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Perez-Magnelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fernando Perez-Magnelli, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Wentzville, MO.
Dr. Perez-Magnelli works at
Locations
Fernando Perez-Magnelli MD - Psychiatry105 Creekside Office Dr, Wentzville, MO 63385 Directions (636) 887-0914Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Wentzville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr Perez but I’m not fond of his office staff. I tried to transfer our daughter from his old place of business to the new one. I ended up cancelling two appointments in advance because the old office didn’t transfer the patient files in time for the appointment. When I tried to make a third appointment I was basically told I was out of luck. I tried to explain that I thought since they hadn’t received the patient files, canceling seemed like the right thing to do. They would have none of it. I then had to risk exposing my daughter to COVID taking her to the ER so they could refill her medications. Medications that can’t be stopped suddenly. I think if Dr Perez had been aware of the circumstances he would have seen us and wouldn’t be happy we were turned away when we meant no harm.
About Dr. Fernando Perez-Magnelli, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
