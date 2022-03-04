See All Dermatologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Fernando Puente, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Fernando Puente, MD

Dermatology
3.1 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Fernando Puente, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from East Carolina University.

Dr. Puente works at Raleigh Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Rosacea and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Meredith Harris, RNC
Meredith Harris, RNC
5.0 (214)
View Profile
Dr. Beth Schulz-Butulis, DO
Dr. Beth Schulz-Butulis, DO
4.7 (1249)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Raleigh Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    800 Springfield Commons Dr Ste 115, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 876-3656

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Rosacea
Acne
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Rosacea
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Puente?

    Mar 04, 2022
    He is a great Doctor. I’ve been seeing him every 6 months since 2004. He is very thorough. I will miss him when he retires. He has become a friend over the years.
    Vance Wrenn — Mar 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Fernando Puente, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Fernando Puente, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Puente to family and friends

    Dr. Puente's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Puente

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Fernando Puente, MD.

    About Dr. Fernando Puente, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598741894
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • King-Drew Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • HALIFAX MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • East Carolina University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fernando Puente, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puente is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Puente has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Puente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Puente works at Raleigh Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Puente’s profile.

    Dr. Puente has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Rosacea and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puente on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Puente. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puente.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puente, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puente appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Fernando Puente, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.