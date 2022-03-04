Dr. Fernando Puente, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puente is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Puente, MD
Dr. Fernando Puente, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They graduated from East Carolina University.
Raleigh Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology800 Springfield Commons Dr Ste 115, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 876-3656
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is a great Doctor. I’ve been seeing him every 6 months since 2004. He is very thorough. I will miss him when he retires. He has become a friend over the years.
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- King-Drew Medical Center
- HALIFAX MEDICAL CENTER
- East Carolina University
- Dermatology
Dr. Puente has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puente accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puente has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Rosacea and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puente on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Puente speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Puente. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puente.
