Dr. Fernando Raudales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raudales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Raudales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fernando Raudales, MD
Dr. Fernando Raudales, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Honduras, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.
Dr. Raudales works at
Dr. Raudales' Office Locations
-
1
El Paso Kidney Specialist11989 Pellicano Dr Ste C, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 544-4500
-
2
Davita Transmountn Dialyss Clinic5255 Woodrow Bean # B18, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 751-5400
-
3
El Paso Kidney Specialists1700 Curie Dr Ste 4300, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-4500
-
4
El Paso Kidney Specialists PA1310 Murchison Dr Ste 100, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raudales?
Great doctor
About Dr. Fernando Raudales, MD
- Nephrology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801880307
Education & Certifications
- Baylor/Affil Hosps
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Honduras, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raudales has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raudales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raudales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raudales works at
Dr. Raudales has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raudales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raudales speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Raudales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raudales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raudales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raudales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.