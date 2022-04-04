Overview of Dr. Fernando Raudales, MD

Dr. Fernando Raudales, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Honduras, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.



Dr. Raudales works at EL PASO KIDNEY SPECIALISTS PA in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.