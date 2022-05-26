See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Fernando Rennella, MD

Pain Medicine
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Fernando Rennella, MD

Dr. Fernando Rennella, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS.

Dr. Rennella works at Center For Back Pain Management in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rennella's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Back Pain Management
    220 Congress Park Dr Ste 125, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 819-6325

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
May 26, 2022
Dr. Rennella’s treatments are almost miraculous! My husband and I have been going to Dr. Rennella for many years for various orthopedic ailments with always positive results!!!! My son has been suffering with what has been diagnosed as rheumatoid arthritis after Consulting with so many doctors in Long Island, New York. He is always in terrible pain and all his joints back and aching all over! I recommended him to Dr. Rennella who has been treating him for the past two months. After his first treatment with Prolozone injections he was very much improved. After his second treatment even better! He hasn’t felt this good in years. We can only imagine how wonderful he will feel after his third an final treatment! We cannot recommend Dr. Rennella highly enough! If you are in pain that no one else can ease——-please see Dr. Rennella!
Rita Forlenza — May 26, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Fernando Rennella, MD
About Dr. Fernando Rennella, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 46 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1912951591
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fernando Rennella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rennella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rennella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rennella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rennella works at Center For Back Pain Management in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rennella’s profile.

Dr. Rennella has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rennella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rennella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rennella.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rennella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rennella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

