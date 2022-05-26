Dr. Fernando Rennella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rennella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Rennella, MD
Overview of Dr. Fernando Rennella, MD
Dr. Fernando Rennella, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
Dr. Rennella works at
Dr. Rennella's Office Locations
-
1
Center For Back Pain Management220 Congress Park Dr Ste 125, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 819-6325
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rennella?
Dr. Rennella’s treatments are almost miraculous! My husband and I have been going to Dr. Rennella for many years for various orthopedic ailments with always positive results!!!! My son has been suffering with what has been diagnosed as rheumatoid arthritis after Consulting with so many doctors in Long Island, New York. He is always in terrible pain and all his joints back and aching all over! I recommended him to Dr. Rennella who has been treating him for the past two months. After his first treatment with Prolozone injections he was very much improved. After his second treatment even better! He hasn’t felt this good in years. We can only imagine how wonderful he will feel after his third an final treatment! We cannot recommend Dr. Rennella highly enough! If you are in pain that no one else can ease——-please see Dr. Rennella!
About Dr. Fernando Rennella, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1912951591
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rennella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rennella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rennella works at
Dr. Rennella has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rennella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rennella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rennella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rennella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rennella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.