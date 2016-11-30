Overview of Dr. Fernando Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Fernando Rodriguez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Dr. Fernando A. Rodriguez in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.