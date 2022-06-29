Dr. Fernando Romero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Romero, MD
Overview of Dr. Fernando Romero, MD
Dr. Fernando Romero, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.
Dr. Romero works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Romero's Office Locations
-
1
SMG Methuen Obstetrics & Gynecology60 East St, Methuen, MA 01844 Directions (978) 481-2492
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Romero?
Dr. Romero is a wonderful doctor with an amazing personality. He truly listens to his patients and allows a comfort level that goes above and beyond the norm for a medical visit.
About Dr. Fernando Romero, MD
- Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245226943
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Romero using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romero works at
Dr. Romero has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Romero speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.