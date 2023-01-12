See All Cardiologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Fernando Ruiz, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (47)
Dr. Fernando Ruiz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital|Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Tulane University Hospital and Clinics|Tulane University School Med

Dr. Ruiz works at Cardiovascular Institute Of The South in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Jennings, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ruiz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiology Physician Clinic of Lgmc
    441 HEYMANN BLVD, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 289-8429
  2. 2
    Cardiovascular Institute Of The South
    422 Kade St Ste 1, Jennings, LA 70546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 366-0905
  3. 3
    CIS at Lafayette General
    443 Heymann Blvd Ste B, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 289-8429

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
  • Women's And Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    How was your appointment with Dr. Ruiz?

    Jan 12, 2023
    Having acute cardiac symptoms very similar to my MI was very concerning and a bit frightening. Dr. Ruiz and his staff were quick to address my symptoms and concerns in a very thorough and reassuring manner. His sense of humor was comforting as well. Thank you, Dr. Ruiz and staff. Sincerely and appreciatively, Tim Barry
    Tim Barry — Jan 12, 2023
    About Dr. Fernando Ruiz, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1184662710
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital|Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Tulane University Hospital and Clinics|Tulane University School Med
    • Hosp of St Raphael/Yale U Sch Med
    • Hosp of St Raphael/Yale U Sch Med|Hospital Of St Raphael/yale University School Med
    • Cardiovascular Disease
