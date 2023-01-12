Overview of Dr. Fernando Ruiz, MD

Dr. Fernando Ruiz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital|Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Tulane University Hospital and Clinics|Tulane University School Med



Dr. Ruiz works at Cardiovascular Institute Of The South in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Jennings, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.