Dr. Fernando Salvato, MD
Overview of Dr. Fernando Salvato, MD
Dr. Fernando Salvato, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University Of Buenos Aires and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Keralty Hospital Miami, North Shore Medical Center and Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Salvato works at
Dr. Salvato's Office Locations
Psych ER Consultants, LLC1321 NW 14th St Ste 401C, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 709-6614
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Keralty Hospital Miami
- North Shore Medical Center
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Mi experiencia con el doctor Salvato es extraordinario,es un doctor excelente y un gran ser humano.
About Dr. Fernando Salvato, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1598846008
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami - Miller School of Medicine
- University of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Buenos Aires
