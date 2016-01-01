Overview of Dr. Fernando Sanchez, MD

Dr. Fernando Sanchez, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their fellowship with Anderson Orthopaedics Research Institute



Dr. Sanchez works at Tulane Institute of Sports Medicine in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.