Overview of Dr. Fernando Sanchez-Villasenor, MD

Dr. Fernando Sanchez-Villasenor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They graduated from Universidad de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Sanchez-Villasenor works at Fernando Sanchez Clinical Neurophysiology Center PA in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Syphilis Infections, Temporal Arteritis and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.