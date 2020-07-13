Overview of Dr. Fernando Serna Jr, MD

Dr. Fernando Serna Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Serna Jr works at Northeast Georgia Physicins Grp in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.