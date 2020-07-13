Dr. Fernando Serna Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serna Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Serna Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Fernando Serna Jr, MD
Dr. Fernando Serna Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Serna Jr works at
Dr. Serna Jr's Office Locations
-
1
NGPG Orthopaedic Trauma & Reconstructive Surgery1211 Sherwood Park Dr NE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 219-3202Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- Ucare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Serna Jr?
Dr. Serna has gone above and beyond with my care. I broke my left hip in March 2020 and had to be rushed to the hospital. For five days I was in the hospital. He and his associates gave their utmost attention to me. I also lost a lot of blood during this accident and I know if it wasn't for their quick attention things could have gone from worse to Really bad. Thank You Dr Serna, Thank You!!
About Dr. Fernando Serna Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1245249697
Education & Certifications
- Grant Medical Center
- Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serna Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serna Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serna Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serna Jr works at
Dr. Serna Jr has seen patients for Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serna Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Serna Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serna Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serna Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serna Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.