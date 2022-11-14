Overview of Dr. Fernando Serra, MD

Dr. Fernando Serra, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida.



Dr. Serra works at Central Florida Plastic Surgery in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.