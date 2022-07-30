Dr. Fernando Silva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Silva, MD
Overview of Dr. Fernando Silva, MD
Dr. Fernando Silva, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center.
Dr. Silva works at
Dr. Silva's Office Locations
-
1
Arthritis/Osteoporosis South TX14615 San Pedro Ave Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 404-0020
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silva?
I meet Dr. Fernando Silva ion 2018 With a severe case of autoimmune n osteoporosis disease that was cause by being stung by a scorpion twice. I was in the hospital for 3 weeks. I started losing muscle n bone strength my hair and my skin peeling off like a snake. When we meet at his office I was cry n in a lot of pain. He sat with me and said don’t worry I will take good care of you! He stated his exam ordered lab n bone density test. He sat and explained ever detail of what was happening with me. He said it’s going to be a long hard road but I will make you feel better. It’s been 4 yrs now n he kept his word. What I love about him is that he is straight forward no sugarcoating anything. He doesn’t tell u what u want hear or u want him do! I call him my “Mi Sal Vida “ My Life Savers “ I highly highly recommended Dr. Fernando Silva. And his staff are the best !!! Thank you Dr Silva
About Dr. Fernando Silva, MD
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1528286960
Education & Certifications
- Ponce School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silva works at
Dr. Silva has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.