Overview of Dr. Fernando Silva, MD

Dr. Fernando Silva, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center.



Dr. Silva works at Arthritis/Osteoporosis South TX in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.