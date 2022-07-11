Dr. Fernando Soler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Soler, MD
Overview of Dr. Fernando Soler, MD
Dr. Fernando Soler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Soler's Office Locations
Fernando Soler MD806 S ARTHUR AVE, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 350-9807
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Solar is a great compassionate person. You will not be disappointed with his services. Would highly recommend!!!
About Dr. Fernando Soler, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164582680
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soler speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Soler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soler.
