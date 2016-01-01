Overview of Dr. Fernando Taveras, MD

Dr. Fernando Taveras, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BAYONNE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.



Dr. Taveras works at Fernando Taveras MD PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.