Dr. Fernando Trujillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trujillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Trujillo, MD
Overview of Dr. Fernando Trujillo, MD
Dr. Fernando Trujillo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Floresville, TX. They graduated from Universidad Ces, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Connally Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Trujillo works at
Dr. Trujillo's Office Locations
-
1
Floresville, TX499 10th St, Floresville, TX 78114 Directions (210) 538-2020
-
2
3C Vision Specialists - Floresville TX497 10th St Ste 203, Floresville, TX 78114 Directions (210) 538-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
3C Vision Specialists - San Antonio7910 Teak Ln Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 271-7266
Hospital Affiliations
- Connally Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trujillo?
Excellent
About Dr. Fernando Trujillo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1033115647
Education & Certifications
- Univ Tx Med Sch-San Antonio, Ophthalmology
- Universidad Ces, Facultad De Medicina
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trujillo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trujillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trujillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trujillo works at
Dr. Trujillo has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Pterygium and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trujillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trujillo speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Trujillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trujillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trujillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trujillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.