Dr. Fernando Vale, MD
Overview of Dr. Fernando Vale, MD
Dr. Fernando Vale, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Vale's Office Locations
Tufts Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vale?
Dr. Vale performed my surgery for epilepsy in 2006. He was very easy to talk to, and he is an amazing surgeon. He's the best!
About Dr. Fernando Vale, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
- 1710906052
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Tampa General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vale accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vale
Dr. Vale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vale has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Pituitary Tumor and Deep Brain Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Vale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vale.
