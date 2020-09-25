Overview of Dr. Fernando Vale, MD

Dr. Fernando Vale, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Augusta, GA.



Dr. Vale works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Pituitary Tumor and Deep Brain Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.