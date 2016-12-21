Overview

Dr. Fernando Velayos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center.



Dr. Velayos works at Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.