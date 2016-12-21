See All Gastroenterologists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Fernando Velayos, MD

Gastroenterology
2.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fernando Velayos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center.

Dr. Velayos works at Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    San Francisco Medical Center Gastroenterology
    2350 Geary Blvd Fl 2, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 833-3514

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallbladder Scan
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Colon Cancer Screening
Gallbladder Scan
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Treatment frequency

Treatment frequency



Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 21, 2016
    Dr. Velayos gave me confidence in the excellence of his medical skills and also his softer patient skills. He is encouraging in the face of a lot of complicated and related possibilities, which is reality, I think, for a lot of GI symptoms. He is fact-based and scientific, and ordered all tests needed, and the therapies he recommended (for different problems over the years) worked when years of treatment from other doctors hadn't.
    Rob in San Francisco, CA — Dec 21, 2016
    About Dr. Fernando Velayos, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942318928
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fernando Velayos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velayos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Velayos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Velayos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Velayos works at Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Velayos’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Velayos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velayos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velayos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velayos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

