Dr. Fernando Zamudio, MD
Overview
Dr. Fernando Zamudio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Alvarado Hospital LLC6655 Alvarado Rd, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 583-0511
Hospital Affiliations
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Totally 5 stars he is so professional and he always made sure I was ok when I was in the hospital he has a great bedside manner and makes you happy to see him
About Dr. Fernando Zamudio, MD
- Cardiology
- 60 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
