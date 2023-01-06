Overview

Dr. Feroz Padder, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Government Medical College Srinagar, Kashmir University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Howard County General Hospital and Meritus Medical Center.



Dr. Padder works at Padder Health Services in Laurel, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD and Hagerstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Aortic Aneurysm and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.