Dr. Feroz Padder, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Feroz Padder, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Government Medical College Srinagar, Kashmir University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Howard County General Hospital and Meritus Medical Center.
1
Padder Health Services LLC7350 Van Dusen Rd Ste 130, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 560-4747
2
Padder Health Services LLC8850 Columbia 100 Pkwy Ste 301, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (301) 560-4747
3
Robinwood Heart Center11110 Medical Campus Rd Ste 223, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (240) 313-9640Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Howard County General Hospital
- Meritus Medical Center
Listens and takes time, explains everything and answers all questions.
About Dr. Feroz Padder, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kashmiri, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1942291737
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes of Health
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Government Medical College Srinagar, Kashmir University, Faculty Of Medicine
- Cardiology
Dr. Padder works at
