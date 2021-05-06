Overview of Dr. Ferras Zeni, MD

Dr. Ferras Zeni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Zeni works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Bloomfield Twp in Bloomfield Hills, MI with other offices in Wyandotte, MI and Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.