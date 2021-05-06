Dr. Ferras Zeni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ferras Zeni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ferras Zeni, MD
Dr. Ferras Zeni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Zeni works at
Dr. Zeni's Office Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Bloomfield Township1961 S Telegraph Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 319-6210
Henry Ford Wyandotte - Templin Building2070 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 225-9100
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2799 W Grand Blvd Ste K12, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2181
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
In 1982 I had a skiing accident on rented skis at a upper Michigan Ski Resort. I tumbled down a sloped hill and when I landed at the bottom, I was in severe pain. I went to the ER and was told I had a bad sprain. I had PT over the next several years with no improvement. I researched highly recommended orthopedic doctors to find out why I was in so much pain dailey. I went to doctors in California, Georgia, Tennessee and Michigan. Including the University of Michigan. I heard over and over from top rated doctors I had Arthritis, mild but was causing the pain. Doctors looked no further and wrote me off. The ankle started given out in 2017, I could not longer walk on it. I then tried Dr. Zeni, M.D. who read the X-ray and noted my tibia was 1" off and I had several old breaks that did not heal. He completed an partial ankle replacement. I live free and have my ankle no pain. I am back to hiking, horseback riding, kayaking and living my life.
About Dr. Ferras Zeni, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeni works at
Dr. Zeni has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zeni speaks Arabic and Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeni.
