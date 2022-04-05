Overview

Dr. Ferris George, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and Flagler Hospital.



Dr. George works at St Augustine Cardiology Associates PA in Saint Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.