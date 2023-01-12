See All Ophthalmologists in Encino, CA
Dr. Ferzaad Moosa, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ferzaad Moosa, MD

Dr. Ferzaad Moosa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Moosa works at Excel Laser Vision Institute in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moosa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Excel Laser Vision Institute
    16130 Ventura Blvd Ste 120, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 907-8606
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 12, 2023
    I visited the Encinco, CA location of Dr. Ferzaad Moosa's office and the entire office staff was courteous, well organized and professional. I did not wait long to be seen, office ran like clockwork. Paul, a technician examined my eyes and cleaned every instrument before use. Staff wears masks and you can tell every corner of this office is well maintained. Dr. Rein and Moosa met with me with the utmost professionalism and respectfully treated me as a patient, not a number like other offices I have been to. I trust Dr. Moosa and highly recommend him and his team.
    Tiffany A. — Jan 12, 2023
    About Dr. Ferzaad Moosa, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851592778
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ferzaad Moosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moosa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moosa works at Excel Laser Vision Institute in Encino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Moosa’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Moosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

