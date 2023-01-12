Dr. Ferzaad Moosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ferzaad Moosa, MD
Overview of Dr. Ferzaad Moosa, MD
Dr. Ferzaad Moosa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Moosa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Moosa's Office Locations
-
1
Excel Laser Vision Institute16130 Ventura Blvd Ste 120, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 907-8606Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moosa?
I visited the Encinco, CA location of Dr. Ferzaad Moosa's office and the entire office staff was courteous, well organized and professional. I did not wait long to be seen, office ran like clockwork. Paul, a technician examined my eyes and cleaned every instrument before use. Staff wears masks and you can tell every corner of this office is well maintained. Dr. Rein and Moosa met with me with the utmost professionalism and respectfully treated me as a patient, not a number like other offices I have been to. I trust Dr. Moosa and highly recommend him and his team.
About Dr. Ferzaad Moosa, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1851592778
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moosa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moosa accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moosa works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Moosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.