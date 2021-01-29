Overview of Dr. Festus Dada, MD

Dr. Festus Dada, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center and Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Dada works at Crown Surgery Medical Group in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.