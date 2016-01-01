Overview of Dr. Festus Uzokwe, MD

Dr. Festus Uzokwe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.



Dr. Uzokwe works at CUFA Behavioral Health Services in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Suicidal Ideation and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.