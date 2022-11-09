Dr. Fia Yi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fia Yi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fia Yi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3551 ROGER BROOKE DR, Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX 78234 Directions (210) 916-3334
-
2
Lee Memorial Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center8970 Colonial Center Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 343-9600
-
3
Lee Pharmacy 723450 Via Coconut Pt, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 275-0728Tuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmSunday6:30am - 7:00pm
-
4
Colorectal Institutethe13770 Plantation Rd Ste 2, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 275-0728
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is awesome, kind and a very skilled surgeon. Highly recommend. She saved my life.
About Dr. Fia Yi, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1255542494
Education & Certifications
- St Josephs Hospital - Atlanta
- University of Texas, San Antonio
- Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine
- General Surgery
