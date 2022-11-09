See All General Surgeons in Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX
Dr. Fia Yi, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fia Yi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3551 ROGER BROOKE DR, Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX 78234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 916-3334
  2. 2
    Lee Memorial Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center
    8970 Colonial Center Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-9600
  3. 3
    Lee Pharmacy 7
    23450 Via Coconut Pt, Estero, FL 34135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 275-0728
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
  4. 4
    Colorectal Institutethe
    13770 Plantation Rd Ste 2, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 275-0728

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Fia Yi, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255542494
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Josephs Hospital - Atlanta
    Internship
    • University of Texas, San Antonio
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fia Yi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

