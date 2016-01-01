Dr. Fidel Del Toro Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Toro Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fidel Del Toro Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Fidel Del Toro Jr, MD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bee Cave, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Del Toro Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Del Toro Orthodontics12500 Fm 2244 Rd, Bee Cave, TX 78738 Directions (512) 355-0518
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- MetLife
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Del Toro Jr?
About Dr. Fidel Del Toro Jr, MD
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- 1780760140
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Del Toro Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Del Toro Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Del Toro Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Del Toro Jr works at
Dr. Del Toro Jr speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Toro Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Toro Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Toro Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Toro Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.