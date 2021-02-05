Overview of Dr. Fidel Lara Jr, MD

Dr. Fidel Lara Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sun Valley, CA. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Pacifica Hospital Of The Valley.



Dr. Lara Jr works at Lara Medical Clinic in Sun Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.