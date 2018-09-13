Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fikre Wang, MD
Overview of Dr. Fikre Wang, MD
Dr. Fikre Wang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA.
Dr. Wang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
-
1
Fikre S. Wang MD LLC3600 Prytania St Ste 65, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 899-4744
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
Very attentive and takes time with his patients to get the proper diagnoses and is professional when discussing treatment options.
About Dr. Fikre Wang, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1265448617
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.