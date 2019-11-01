See All Ophthalmologists in Woodland, CA
Dr. Filbert Nguyen, MD

Ophthalmology
Overview of Dr. Filbert Nguyen, MD

Dr. Filbert Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They graduated from Medical School - University of Oklahoma - College of Medicine and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Nguyen works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations

    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    1321 Cottonwood St # 33, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Cataracts
Pterygium
Cataract Removal Surgery
Diabetic Cataracts
Pterygium
Cataract Removal Surgery

Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Examination Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews

    Nov 01, 2019
    With a recently retired husband, the change in our insurance provider had me seeing Dr. Todd Erickson at Woodland Healthcare for a routine eye exam. (I was told by my previous optometrist that I had cataracts but didn't yet need surgery. I am 76.) Dr. Erickson sent me down the hall to schedule the surgery! I was blown away by the technology & so very excited to have improved vision. Enter, Dr. Filbert Nguyen! What a gem of a doctor!! Gentle, thorough, compassionate & really good at what he does!! The day after eye #1, I had tears in my eyes as I thanked him for my being able to see EVERYTHING so amazingly clear & sharp. I could hardly wait for eye #2 the next week! It has been a month now, glasses free except for simple non-Rx readers, & I am still blown away & ever so thankful for my new sight. Thank you Dr. Nguyen for your years of study (& expense!) that led you to me, or me to you. Do I recommend you & all the others involved? Wholeheartedly & with sincere thanks!!!
    Donna K Horgan — Nov 01, 2019
    About Dr. Filbert Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1437443983
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Missouri, Cornea, External Disease &amp;amp; Refractive Surgery
    Residency
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School Ophthalmology
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Medical School - University of Oklahoma - College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Filbert Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

