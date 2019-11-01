Dr. Filbert Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Filbert Nguyen, MD
Dr. Filbert Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They graduated from Medical School - University of Oklahoma - College of Medicine and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic, 1321 Cottonwood St # 33, Woodland, CA 95695
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Western Health Advantage
With a recently retired husband, the change in our insurance provider had me seeing Dr. Todd Erickson at Woodland Healthcare for a routine eye exam. (I was told by my previous optometrist that I had cataracts but didn't yet need surgery. I am 76.) Dr. Erickson sent me down the hall to schedule the surgery! I was blown away by the technology & so very excited to have improved vision. Enter, Dr. Filbert Nguyen! What a gem of a doctor!! Gentle, thorough, compassionate & really good at what he does!! The day after eye #1, I had tears in my eyes as I thanked him for my being able to see EVERYTHING so amazingly clear & sharp. I could hardly wait for eye #2 the next week! It has been a month now, glasses free except for simple non-Rx readers, & I am still blown away & ever so thankful for my new sight. Thank you Dr. Nguyen for your years of study (& expense!) that led you to me, or me to you. Do I recommend you & all the others involved? Wholeheartedly & with sincere thanks!!!
About Dr. Filbert Nguyen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- Male
- 1437443983
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri, Cornea, External Disease &amp; Refractive Surgery
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Ophthalmology
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Medical School - University of Oklahoma - College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
