Overview of Dr. Filiberto Rodriguez-Salinas, MD

Dr. Filiberto Rodriguez-Salinas, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, South Texas Health System Edinburg and South Texas Health System Heart.



Dr. Rodriguez-Salinas works at Mcallen Heart Surgeons in Mcallen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.