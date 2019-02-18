Overview

Dr. Filiz Millik, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Millik works at Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Care Center in Silverdale, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.