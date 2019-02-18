See All Allergists & Immunologists in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Filiz Millik, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Filiz Millik, MD

Allergy & Immunology
2.7 (24)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Filiz Millik, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Millik works at Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Care Center in Silverdale, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy, Asthma, Sinus Care
    10049 Kitsap Mall Blvd NW Ste 109, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Care
    2302 S Union Ave Ste B18, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pollen Allergy
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pollen Allergy
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Allergan Cross-Reactivity Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Asthmatic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicaid
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Millik?

    Feb 18, 2019
    She has done well on treating my allergies which were severe and now I have only a few minor symtoms
    — Feb 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Filiz Millik, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Filiz Millik, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Millik to family and friends

    Dr. Millik's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Millik

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Filiz Millik, MD.

    About Dr. Filiz Millik, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Turkish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1548247067
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush Presby St Luke's M C
    Residency
    Internship
    • St. Joseph Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Millik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Millik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Millik has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Millik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.