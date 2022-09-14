See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rockville Centre, NY
Dr. Filza Sultan, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Filza Sultan, MD

Dr. Filza Sultan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. 

Dr. Sultan works at MERCY MEDICAL CENTER in Rockville Centre, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sultan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Medical Center
    1000 N Village Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 705-3656
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Muscle Weakness
Swine Flu
Influenza (Flu)
Muscle Weakness
Swine Flu
Influenza (Flu)

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Filza Sultan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447621503
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sultan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sultan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sultan works at MERCY MEDICAL CENTER in Rockville Centre, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sultan’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sultan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sultan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sultan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

