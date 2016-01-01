See All Otolaryngologists in Bloomington, IL
Ear, Nose, and Throat
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Finn Amble, MD

Dr. Finn Amble, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Amble works at Finn R. Amble M.D. F.A.C.S, S.C in Bloomington, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amble's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Finn R. Amble M.d. F.a.c.s. S.c
    1505 Eastland Dr Ste 220, Bloomington, IL 61701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 585-0370

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Postnasal Drip
Carotid Ultrasound
Oral Cancer Screening
Postnasal Drip
Carotid Ultrasound
Oral Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Dr. Finn Amble, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Finn Amble, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amble works at Finn R. Amble M.D. F.A.C.S, S.C in Bloomington, IL. View the full address on Dr. Amble’s profile.

    Dr. Amble has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amble.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

