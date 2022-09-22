See All Plastic Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Finny George, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (26)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Finny George, MD

Dr. Finny George, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. George works at Department of Surgery at NYU Long Island in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. George's Office Locations

    Department of Surgery at NYU Long Island
    330 9th St Apt Ground, Brooklyn, NY 11215 (718) 484-9933

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Skin Grafts
Gynecomastia
Bedsores
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 22, 2022
    Very friendly and efficient service.
    — Sep 22, 2022
    About Dr. Finny George, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033477377
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|NYU Langone Medical Center
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center|New York Medical College
    • SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Finny George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. George has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. George works at Department of Surgery at NYU Long Island in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. George’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.

