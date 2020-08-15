Overview of Dr. Fiona Gupta, MD

Dr. Fiona Gupta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Hackensack University Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.