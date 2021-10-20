Dr. Li has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fiona Li, MD
Overview of Dr. Fiona Li, MD
Dr. Fiona Li, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li's Office Locations
Oklahoma City5100 N Brookline Ave Ste 900, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 427-2441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fiona Li, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1336175009
Education & Certifications
- SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
