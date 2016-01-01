Dr. Shehaj accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fiona Shehaj, MD
Overview
Dr. Fiona Shehaj, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.

Locations
Francesco Rotatori, MD1058 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-7425Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday2:00pm - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Eyecare Advantage 2 Inc.4771 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 948-8200
Neil Nepola MD PC217 ROSE AVE, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 667-6767
Walgreens1161 VICTORY BLVD, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 818-1162
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fiona Shehaj, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1861757932
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

