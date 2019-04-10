Dr. Fiore Devito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fiore Devito, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fiore Devito, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Locations
Naresh G Rana MD733 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 743-6447
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I currently go to Dr DeVito; he has been very attentive and diligent in the mystery that is my gastrointestinal tract. Thank God I found him, my health has drastically improved since!
About Dr. Fiore Devito, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Hosp Med Ctr
- Mountainside Hosp
- Mountainside Hosp
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devito has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devito has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Devito speaks Italian and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Devito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.