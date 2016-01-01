See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Woodside, NY
Dr. Fira Nihamin, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (3)
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Fira Nihamin, MD

Dr. Fira Nihamin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodside, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE.

Dr. Nihamin works at Fira Nihamin Physician PC in Woodside, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nihamin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fira Nihamin Physician PC
    3965 52nd St, Woodside, NY 11377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 429-0039

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Fira Nihamin, MD

    NPI Number
    • 1750378592
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nihamin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nihamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nihamin works at Fira Nihamin Physician PC in Woodside, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nihamin’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nihamin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nihamin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nihamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nihamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

