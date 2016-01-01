Dr. Nihamin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fira Nihamin, MD
Overview of Dr. Fira Nihamin, MD
Dr. Fira Nihamin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodside, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Nihamin works at
Dr. Nihamin's Office Locations
Fira Nihamin Physician PC3965 52nd St, Woodside, NY 11377 Directions (718) 429-0039
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fira Nihamin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1750378592
Education & Certifications
- FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nihamin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nihamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nihamin speaks Russian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nihamin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nihamin.
