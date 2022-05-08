Overview

Dr. Firas Barrow, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Barrow works at AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Hoffman Estates in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Kankakee, IL and Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.