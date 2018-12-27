Dr. Firas Hougeir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hougeir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Firas Hougeir, MD
Overview
Dr. Firas Hougeir, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Albany401 W 4th Ave, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 999-7309Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
You will love the service he provides to you for any type of skin issues. I have been a patient for over 10 years.
About Dr. Firas Hougeir, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1023095957
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
