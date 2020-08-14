See All Plastic Surgeons in Pontiac, MI
Dr. Firas Karmo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.2 (23)
Map Pin Small Pontiac, MI
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Firas Karmo, MD

Dr. Firas Karmo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE.

Dr. Karmo works at Karmo Aesthetic Center in Pontiac, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Karmo's Office Locations

    Karmo Aesthetic Center PC
    44555 Woodward Ave Ste 103, Pontiac, MI 48341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 858-2606
    St. Joseph Mercy Oakland
    44405 Woodward Ave, Pontiac, MI 48341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 858-6777

Bedsores
Wound Repair
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Bedsores
Wound Repair
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Aug 14, 2020
    Dr. Karmo was Great. He is very caring. He explained everything very well and listened to all my questions. Also he doesn't make you feel rushed. I would definitely recommend him. I would also go back to him again if I ever needed any kind of Plastic Surgery again. He is a True Professional. Thank You Dr. Karmo for your service. Dave Ellis.
    David Ellis — Aug 14, 2020
    About Dr. Firas Karmo, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Arabic
    • 1679673289
    • UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karmo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karmo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karmo works at Karmo Aesthetic Center in Pontiac, MI. View the full address on Dr. Karmo’s profile.

    Dr. Karmo has seen patients for Bedsores and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karmo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Karmo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karmo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karmo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karmo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

