Dr. Muwalla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Firas Muwalla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Firas Muwalla, MD
Dr. Firas Muwalla, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Muwalla works at
Dr. Muwalla's Office Locations
Health First Medical Group225 Cone Rd, Merritt Island, FL 32952 Directions (321) 253-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Parrish Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor with a high level of etic and very good person too.
About Dr. Firas Muwalla, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1013979566
Education & Certifications
- University of Jordan
