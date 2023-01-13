Overview of Dr. Firas Rahhal, MD

Dr. Firas Rahhal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hesperia, CA. They completed their fellowship with UC San Diego/Shiley Eye Ctr



Dr. Rahhal works at Pacific Eye Institute in Hesperia, CA with other offices in Barstow, CA and Apple Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.