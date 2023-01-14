Dr. Firas El Sabbagh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El Sabbagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Firas El Sabbagh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Firas El Sabbagh, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fleming Island, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Hospitals Case Medical Center|University Of Missouri-Columbia
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Fleming Island1681 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 567-4150Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Southside Office7011 A C Skinner Pkwy Ste 160, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 605-2671Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Beebe Medical Center
I will be forever grateful for Dr. El Sabbagh diligently learning his craft to serve his community of patients. His bedside manner is second to none. While in ER he asked me what I did for a living. I told him an Electrician by trade but worked helping people find electrical jobs with training, healthcare, pensions and good working conditions. He said he also was a electrician, a Heart Electrician and explained to me what he was going to do. I showed up for follow appointment and brought him a IBEW pin and made him an honorary member of the IBEW (our Electrical Union). A Great Gentleman that I will be forever grateful.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Arabic and French
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center|University Of Missouri-Columbia
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cardiac Electrophysiology
