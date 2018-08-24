Dr. Firdous Siddiqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Firdous Siddiqui, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.
Gastrointestinal & Liver Disorders Specialist27209 Lahser Rd Ste 226, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 945-1220Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Gastrointestinal & Liver Disorders Specialist23801 W Warren St, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127 Directions (248) 945-1220
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fidelis Care
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State U/Detroit Mc
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University
Dr. Siddiqui has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqui has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siddiqui speaks Arabic, Hindi and Urdu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.