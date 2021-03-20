Dr. Firmin Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Firmin Ho, MD
Dr. Firmin Ho, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY.
Advanced Diagnostic & Surgical1668 S Garfield Ave Ste 100, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 308-9000
Advance Surgeons Medical Group500 N Garfield Ave Ste 301, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions
Firmin C Ho MD711 W College St Ste 310, Los Angeles, CA 90012 Directions (213) 687-9840
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Ho showed extreme amount of interest with my concerns and overall health issues. He spent sufficient amount of time with me on all of my visits. Very satisfied
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Khmer
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
