Overview

Dr. Firmin Ho, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY.



Dr. Ho works at Advanced Diagnostic/Surgcl Ctr in Alhambra, CA with other offices in Monterey Park, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.