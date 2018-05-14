Dr. Jahroumi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Firoozeh Jahroumi, MD
Dr. Firoozeh Jahroumi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Children's Hospital At Mission, Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange, Saddleback Medical Center and UCI Medical Center.
Premier Physicians Medical Group - Optum Inc.15785 Laguna Canyon Rd Ste 310, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 453-4308
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital At Mission
- Children's Hospital Of Orange County
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Saddleback Medical Center
- UCI Medical Center
Dr Jahroumi is WONDERFUL, caring & thorough! I am older w a few health issues & was even turned away by another Dr because I had too many problems, but Dr Jahroumi spent extra time w me w end of the day appointments and has been proactive instead of reactive in my care. She knows medicine but is also warm and caring. I trust her - literally - with my life! She also is the Dr of many of the medical staff @ my gynecologist's office. When 1 Dr chooses another Dr u kno you r in the right hands!
About Dr. Firoozeh Jahroumi, MD
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1053310946
- St Mary's Hospital
- New York Medical College
- UCSD
Dr. Jahroumi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jahroumi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jahroumi speaks Persian and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jahroumi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jahroumi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jahroumi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jahroumi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.